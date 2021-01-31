ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 3rd (NASDAQ:ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ARYA stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $140,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $540,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $729,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

