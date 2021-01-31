Artfinity (AT) Price Up 82.5% Over Last 7 Days

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $165.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 82.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

