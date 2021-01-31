Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.48 Million

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $157.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.10 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 434.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $235.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

ARWR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.