Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

