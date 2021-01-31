Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $50.64 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $50.64 million and $3.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,044,420 coins and its circulating supply is 126,923,523 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

