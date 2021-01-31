Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARQT. Truist assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

ARQT stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

