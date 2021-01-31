ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

