ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ARCW opened at $0.65 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
