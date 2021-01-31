ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARCW opened at $0.65 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

