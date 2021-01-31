Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $164.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.