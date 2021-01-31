API3 Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. API3 has a total market cap of $63.47 million and $18.51 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00013942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

