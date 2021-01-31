Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Raised by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Apache by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apache by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Apache by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Apache by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of APA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $14.28. 11,384,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,606,656. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

