Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AON by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AON by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AON by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

