Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $305.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anthem’s fourth-quarter earnings of $2.54 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and plunged 34.5% year over year due to elevated costs. The company’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern”

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $296.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

