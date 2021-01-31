Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 8.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.94. 11,212,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 10,267,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.