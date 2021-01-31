Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

