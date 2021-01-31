ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 626,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,268,000 after acquiring an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 510,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,842,000 after acquiring an additional 101,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

