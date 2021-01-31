Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.