Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,529 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 871,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

