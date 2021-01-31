Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

