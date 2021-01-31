Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.