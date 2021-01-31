Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

