Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 574,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

