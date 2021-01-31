Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. David Loasby increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.