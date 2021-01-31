Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Bank First worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bank First by 1,189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFC stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

