Analyzing Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Wize Pharma has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wize Pharma and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wize Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 697.39%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Wize Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Wize Pharma and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wize Pharma N/A N/A -85.32% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -421.89% -100.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wize Pharma and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wize Pharma N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -0.61 Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.83 -$71.73 million ($1.72) -0.89

Wize Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wize Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Wize Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wize Pharma Company Profile

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States and other territories. The company is also conducting a Phase IV study for LO2A for DES in patients with SjÃ¶gren's. The company was formerly known as Star Night Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Wize Pharma, Inc. in July 2015. Wize Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

