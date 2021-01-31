Analysts Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target at $49.75

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in UFP Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

