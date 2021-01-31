Analysts Set SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) PT at $27.29

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

SVMK stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 687,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

