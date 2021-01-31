Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $7.33

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 207,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

