Analysts Set MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) PT at $12.94

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

MTBC stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. MTBC has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTBC will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 147.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MTBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

