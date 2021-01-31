Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $21.67

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,904.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,409.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,583,071 shares of company stock worth $29,927,906 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,169. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

