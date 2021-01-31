Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $87.67

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,132.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

