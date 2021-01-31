Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target at $19.00

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,373. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $904.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

