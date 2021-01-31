Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $85.00

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 796.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,429,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 122,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 412,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CIGI traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

