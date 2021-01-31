Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $43.00

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 783.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 488,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,873,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

