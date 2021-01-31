Analysts Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $91.50

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 7,025,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

