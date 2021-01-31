Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE CPF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

