Analysts Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

NYSE TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

