Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 104,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

