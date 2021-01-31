Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.25 Million

Analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $18.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.10 million and the highest is $18.40 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $50.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 42.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 746,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

