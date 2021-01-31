Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

