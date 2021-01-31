Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 222,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,663. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 2.05.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

