Analysts Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 298,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 1,561,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.