Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.96) to ($3.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. 79,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

