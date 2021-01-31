Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.24. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

