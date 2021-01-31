Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Criteo posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.