Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.64 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $26.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.50. 2,207,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,167. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

