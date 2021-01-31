Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $110,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 416,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

