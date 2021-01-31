Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.