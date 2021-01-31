Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

