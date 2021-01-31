Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

