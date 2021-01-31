Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AMTY stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Amerityre has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Amerityre
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.