Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMTY stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Amerityre has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Amerityre alerts:

About Amerityre

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.